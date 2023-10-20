Applying Indigenous Culture to the Climate Crisis

media release: What would you do if the grids went down tomorrow? How would you survive? What are your resources? Join Dawn Moneyhan, enrolled member of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and founder of The Kwewag Indigenous Culture Church, for a discussion about reconnecting people with Mother Earth, recognizing our natural resources all around us, and how to apply them to our daily lives as practiced in Native American cultures. Hands on demonstration using small props (provided) concludes this teaching.

This program is intended for adults, as it includes the Native American history of how we got to where we are today and some may find the information disturbing, especially to young children.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.