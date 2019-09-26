press release: ANNUAL SCHEWE LECTURE: DR. EUGENIA CHENG

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019, Discovery Building, 330 Orchard Street, H.F. DeLuca Forum

5:30-6:30 PM Public Presentation – The Art of Logic “Applying Mathematical Thought to Polarization to Find Solutions”

6:30-7:00 PM Reception & book signing immediately to follow

THE ART OF LOGIC

For thousands of years, mathematicians have used the timeless art of logic to see the world more clearly. Today, truth is buried under soundbites, spin, memes, divisive arguments and “fake news” and seeing clearly is more important than ever. With appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Ted Talks, YouTube sensation Dr. Eugenia Cheng will show how anyone can think like a mathematician to understand what people are really telling us. Taking a careful scalpel to politics, privilege, sexism and dozens of other real-world situations, she shows us that math is not just about numbers and equations, but is about thinking better, and that it can help us find clarity without losing nuance in our complex world.

FREE, BUT PLEASE R.S.V.P. 265-2505 In partnership with the UW-Madison Dept. of Mathematics