media release: Please consider joining our 2023 Acting Apprentice company up the Hill this Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM as they present the Apprentice Project! A final send-off for these amazing young artists, the Apprentice Project is a free showcase of everything our Acting Apprentices have learned this summer. This unticketed event will also be fully ASL interpreted and shuttle bus accessible. Get to know them a little more by reading below!