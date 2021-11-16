Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair

RSVP

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

Please join WRTP | BIG STEP’s in person Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair on Tuesday, November 16 from 9 AM – 3 PM at the Madison Labor Temple.

During the career fair, attendees will explore apprenticeship in construction and career opportunities in the union building trades. Employers and trade union representatives will be have a table/booth with apprenticeship details, organization information, employment opportunities, and hands-on activities.

Event Sponsors:

 Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin

 General Heating& Air Conditioning/Hooper Corporation

 LiUNA

 Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19

 Roofers Local 11

Trade unions registered:

 Bricklayers Local 13

 Cement Masons Local 599

 Construction Laborers Local 464

 Drywall Finishers Local 802

 Electrical Workers Local 159

 Glaziers Local 941

 Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19

 Iron Workers Local 383

 Painters Local 802

 Plumbers Local 75

 Roofers Local 11

 Sheet Metal Workers Local 18

 Steamfitters Local 601

 Tile Setters local 13

Employers Registered:

 General Heating & Air Conditioning

 Hooper Corporation

 Bachmann Construction

 Middleton Construction

 Common Links Construction

 Interstate Sawing & Demolition

 Dawes Rigging & Crane

 Statz & Harrop

 HJ Martin & Son

Pre-registration is required, register online here:

https://wrtp.docuware.cloud/DocuWare/Forms/madison-construction-short-form?orgID=b1de53d0-e9c8-4b11-8634-ac58fe3003bd

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business
RSVP
Google Calendar - Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair - 2021-11-16 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair - 2021-11-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair - 2021-11-16 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair - 2021-11-16 09:00:00 ical