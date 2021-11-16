Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
Please join WRTP | BIG STEP’s in person Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair on Tuesday, November 16 from 9 AM – 3 PM at the Madison Labor Temple.
During the career fair, attendees will explore apprenticeship in construction and career opportunities in the union building trades. Employers and trade union representatives will be have a table/booth with apprenticeship details, organization information, employment opportunities, and hands-on activities.
Event Sponsors:
Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin
General Heating& Air Conditioning/Hooper Corporation
LiUNA
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19
Roofers Local 11
Trade unions registered:
Bricklayers Local 13
Cement Masons Local 599
Construction Laborers Local 464
Drywall Finishers Local 802
Electrical Workers Local 159
Glaziers Local 941
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19
Iron Workers Local 383
Painters Local 802
Plumbers Local 75
Roofers Local 11
Sheet Metal Workers Local 18
Steamfitters Local 601
Tile Setters local 13
Employers Registered:
General Heating & Air Conditioning
Hooper Corporation
Bachmann Construction
Middleton Construction
Common Links Construction
Interstate Sawing & Demolition
Dawes Rigging & Crane
Statz & Harrop
HJ Martin & Son
Pre-registration is required, register online here:
https://wrtp.docuware.cloud/