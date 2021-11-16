press release:

Please join WRTP | BIG STEP’s in person Apprenticeship Career Day & Fair on Tuesday, November 16 from 9 AM – 3 PM at the Madison Labor Temple.

During the career fair, attendees will explore apprenticeship in construction and career opportunities in the union building trades. Employers and trade union representatives will be have a table/booth with apprenticeship details, organization information, employment opportunities, and hands-on activities.

Event Sponsors:

Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin

General Heating& Air Conditioning/Hooper Corporation

LiUNA

Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19

Roofers Local 11

Trade unions registered:

Bricklayers Local 13

Cement Masons Local 599

Construction Laborers Local 464

Drywall Finishers Local 802

Electrical Workers Local 159

Glaziers Local 941

Heat & Frost Insulators Local 19

Iron Workers Local 383

Painters Local 802

Plumbers Local 75

Roofers Local 11

Sheet Metal Workers Local 18

Steamfitters Local 601

Tile Setters local 13

Employers Registered:

General Heating & Air Conditioning

Hooper Corporation

Bachmann Construction

Middleton Construction

Common Links Construction

Interstate Sawing & Demolition

Dawes Rigging & Crane

Statz & Harrop

HJ Martin & Son

Pre-registration is required, register online here:

https://wrtp.docuware.cloud/ DocuWare/Forms/madison- construction-short-form?orgID= b1de53d0-e9c8-4b11-8634- ac58fe3003bd