April Fools' Dance Party & Joke-Off

press release: Join DJ Scott Mueller for an outdoor dance party in the Wonderground. At 1 pm, enjoy a short comedy set for kids. The father & daughter team of Andy & Madeline Wallman will emcee. Madeline will do a short standup set of low humor ("low" only because it's aimed at people under four feet tall). They'll also host a knock-knock joke open mic. Your budding comic can prepare their own joke, or draw one from the hat.

Advance tickets are now optional: All visitors to Madison Children’s Museum can purchase walk-up tickets for same-day play. Come right up to the admissions desk for your tickets to learn, explore, and have fun.

Walk-up admission is subject to capacity limits; advance reservations via online tickets are still available and will guarantee entry. As a COVID safety measure, we continue to limit in-museum capacity to about half of usual visitation.

Masks are required for adults and children ages 2 and up.

On extremely busy days we may temporarily limit admission to those with advance tickets. Most days and times we anticipate that walk-up tickets will be available.

Pro tip: Advance tickets are a good idea for our most popular times: weekend mornings or during inclement weather. For a more spacious experience, visit in the afternoons and on weekdays.