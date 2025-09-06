media release: This family-friendly community event features a 5K walk or run, live entertainment, and interactive experiences—all to promote healthy living, raise funds for the American Lung Association, and showcase our commitment to Healthy Air and our community.

A family-friendly 5K walk/run through the heart of Madison.

Start in McPike Park, heading through the wonderful Wil-Mar Neighborhood, then turn along the lovely Yahara River which links Lake Mendota to Lake Monona. Then make a loop through Madison-fav Tenney Park located on Lake Mendota next to the boat locks.

Walk or run side by side with friends, neighbors, and co-workers!

Whether you’re out for a nice Saturday morning stroll, or aiming to PR a 5k, you are welcome to join us!

Make a difference! Proceeds from the AprilAire Healthy Air Fair 5K benefit the American Lung Association to support funding life-saving research, advocacy, and education to improve lung health and prevent lung disease. Every contribution brings us closer to a world with clean air and healthy lungs for all.