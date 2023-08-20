APT Play Talks
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: Play Talks take place at John's Place in the Picnic Area. $5 | Free with an APT Insiders Card
Learn more about the plays from the folks who helped create them. Specific topics and speakers will be posted here as they become available.
Saturdays at Noon:
Once Upon a Bridge, July 29
The Royale, August 26
The Merry Wives of Windsor, September 2
Romeo & Juliet, September 9
Sundays at 4 pm:
The Liar, August 13
Anton’s Shorts, August 20
Mala, August 27
Our Town, September 10