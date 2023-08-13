APT Play Talks

press release: Play Talks take place at John's Place in the Picnic Area. $5 | Free with an APT Insiders Card

Learn more about the plays from the folks who helped create them. Specific topics and speakers will be posted here as they become available.

Saturdays at Noon:

Once Upon a Bridge, July 29

The Royale, August 26

The Merry Wives of Windsor, September 2

Romeo & Juliet, September 9

Sundays at 4 pm:

The Liar, August 13

Anton’s Shorts, August 20

Mala, August 27

Our Town, September 10