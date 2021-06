press release: Our usual post-show Q&A continues this year through the magic of Zoom from 4:30 - 5:00 pm on the dates below. Bonus: we're recording them this year, so if you can't make the live stream, you can still watch any time after. Live stream requires a reservation.

Schedule:

The Mountaintop June 10; An Improbable Fiction June 17; An Iliad July 15; Rough Crossing July 29; Cymbeline August 26; A Phoenix Too Frequent September 21