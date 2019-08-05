Aquaman
Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Free Madison Parks screening: Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land. PG-13, 2018.
press release: Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a FREE Movie from Madison Park. Check out our summer's schedule. The fun begins as the sun sets...see you there!
