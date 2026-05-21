WUD: Two teenage girls (Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Emma Roberts) discover that mermaids really do exist after a violent storm washes one ashore. The mermaid, a sassy creature named Aquamarine (Sara Paxton), is determined to prove to her father that real love exists, and enlists the girls' help in winning the heart of a handsome lifeguard (Jake McDorman). PG, 2006.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

All Films FREE at the Memorial Union Terrace Every Monday Night!