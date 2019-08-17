Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day

press release: Join River Alliance of Wisconsin at a stream or lake near you on Snapshot Day! This statewide, one-day event connects volunteers, water lovers, and local groups in a search for aquatic invasive species (AIS). You can help protect Wisconsin's rivers and lakes from these exotic plants and animals that negatively impact habitat, wildlife, recreation and health. Coordinated in partnership with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, UW Extension, over 20 partners, and YOU!

On Snapshot Day you will:

Get outdoors at a local Training Site where your Site Leader will teach you how to identify species of concern.

Venture out to nearby Monitoring Sites, collecting specimens and getting to know your waters.

Return to your Training Site to confirm your finds and celebrate.

All results are sent on to WI DNR and shared on the SWIMS database (Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System). Early detection by Snapshot Day participants has helped identify and manage new populations of invasive species not just on the day, but years after the event.

Volunteers like you are what make Snapshot Day successful. Participants help by lending some tools, carpooling to Monitoring Sites, and sharing photos of their teams in action. Get to know your community and your waters

No previous experience required. Training is provided. With a variety of sites, options to wade in or stay dry, and activities for every comfort level.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Recommended for ages 8 and up, minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required by August 2, 2019 to ensure free tote bag, boot brush and more!

Schedule*:

8:30 am – 9:00 am: Registration at your Training Site

9:00 am – 9:45 am: Invasive Species ID Training

9:45 am – 12:00 pm: Search for and gather specimens at Monitoring Sites

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Return to Training Site, share and verify findings

*Select locations may have a modified times based on the Training Site hours of operation. More details at available the specific site link.