The Arab Blues
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Arab Blues traces a trajectory between tradition and innovation, we embody the call of tradition and the response of the diaspora. The synthesis Rami and Karim create is an auditory expression of not only the power and persistence of tradition but equally the validity of transformations under the unique cultural conditions we inhabit
Info
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music