Arabic Music History
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music guest artist series. Free.
media release: Arabic music history lecture
Thursday, September 16, 2021, 1:15 pm,Room 1341/Mosse Humanities Building
Free/open to the public
Part of the Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Majed Abu Ajamia of The Chicago Arabic Music Ensemble hosts a lecture on Arabic music history.
Info
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
Music