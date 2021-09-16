UW Mead Witter School of Music guest artist series. Free.

media release: Arabic music history lecture

Thursday, September 16, 2021, 1:15 pm,Room 1341/Mosse Humanities Building

Free/open to the public

Part of the Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Majed Abu Ajamia of The Chicago Arabic Music Ensemble hosts a lecture on Arabic music history.