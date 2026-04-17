Arbor Day Celebration

media release: It’s that time of the year again when we gear up for the Arbor Day and Bird City celebrations. Be sure to mark your calendars for...

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9:00am, Beach Park

Rain or Shine! Join us for a fun, hands-on tree planting event—perfect for getting outside, working together, and making a lasting impact in our community. This family-friendly celebration offers a great opportunity for all ages to connect with nature and give back. We hope to see you there for a memorable and meaningful day!