Arbor Day Tree Planting

media release: Fitchburg, a proud Tree City of the World, invites you to celebrate Arbor Day by helping to plant trees in two local parks on Saturday, April 26th. It’s a great opportunity to connect with neighbors while contributing to the beautification and health of our city.

Sunnyside Dog Park (5554 Irish Lane) – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

(5554 Irish Lane) – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Huegel-Jamestown Park (5810 Williamsburg Way) – 10:00 a.m. to Noon

Hand tools will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring water and wear gloves. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the whole crew out for some fun in the fresh air!