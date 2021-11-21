media release: On Sunday, November 21 at 7:00pm, the Arbor Vitae String Quartet presents American Dreams, a program including quartets by Antonin Dvorak, Peter Schikele, and George Walker. Ensemble members are Leanne League (violin I), Xavier Pleindoux (violin II), Jen Clare Paulson (viola), and Eric Miller (cello). Tickets are $15 ($10 students/ALL Members) in advance online, and $20 at the door for everyone. Online sales end 2 hours before the performance. Doors open at 6:30pm. Due to the pandemic, capacity will be limited and advance tickets are recommended. Please review ALL's COVID-19 policy.

Members of the Arbor Vitae String Quartet have a diverse experience in performance (with organizations such as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble and Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society) and a broad background in music education (through the University of Wisconsin System and Madison School District).

The Arbor Vitae String Quartet aims to bring music to life and make connections with the community through original, storytelling programs such as Quartet Quaranteam (feat. music by Philip Glass, Arvo Pärt, Anton Webern and George Gershwin), Wonder Women (feat. music by Imogen Holst, Florence Price, Caroline Shaw and Fanny Mendelssohn), American Dreams (feat. music by Peter Schickele, George Walker and Antonín Dvoák) and Tree Music (feat. music by Antonín Dvoák, Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk tunes).