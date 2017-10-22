UW Arboretum Walk

Red Lanterns. Blackberry leaves turn bright red this month. According to Aldo Leopold, they indicate the best place to look for woodcock and grouse when hunting. We don’t have grouse (or allow hunting), so we will look for fall color, migrating white-throated sparrows, and other fall delights. Bring binoculars or scope if you have them; we have some to share. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.