UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Getting Lost in the City. One hundred years ago, developers planned a "Venice of the North," to be called Lake Forest. That land now comprises the eastern portion of the Arboretum. We'll hike to the site of the failed subdivision, discovering fragments of pavement and other construction remnants along the way. Portions of this tour require stepping over obstacles. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
