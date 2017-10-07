UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Night Walk: By the Light of the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. Traditionally an asset to farmers harvesting crops, the light of this moon is also memorable for bird watchers during fall migration. How many bird silhouettes can you identify? Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
