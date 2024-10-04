RSVP for Touring the Lost City

media release: In the 1920s, developers planned a “Venice of the North,” to be called Lake Forest. That land is now part of the Arboretum. Hike to the site of the failed subdivision, discovering construction remnants along the way. Tour entails stepping over obstacles.

Free. Space is limited, advance registration is required, opens October 1 and closes October 30 or when full. Limit of 4 tickets per order.

Meet in front of the Visitor Center. The tour will be divided into smaller groups.

See also October 27 tour.

If the event is sold out, check back. Registration reopens when people cancel.