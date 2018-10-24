RSVP for UW Arboretum Walk

10/28/18 Sunday, 1–3:30 p.m. Touring the Lost City. In the 1920s, developers planned a "Venice of the North," to be called Lake Forest. That land is now part of the Arboretum. Join our naturalists on a hike to the site of the failed subdivision, discovering construction remnants along the way. Portions of the hike require stepping over obstacles. Due to the popularity of this free annual event, we now require advance registration. Capacity: 60. The tour will be divided into smaller groups. Register by October 24.