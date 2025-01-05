ARC Community Services Fundraiser

media release: ARC Community Services is a women and female identifying specific treatment center for substance use and mental health. We are hosting a fundraiser to support our Outpatient Serivces program on February 5th from 5-8pm at the Portillos located on 4505 E. Towne Blvd Madison, WI. 

20% of sales will benefit the organization. People can order online or in app for pickup using code PORTILLOS58 or let the cashier know that you would like your order to go towards ARC Community Services.

