Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815

The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society presents: Archaeologist Ryan Howell shares the results of recent research into the general history of the village of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and the unique archaeology and artifacts that represent the physical remains of the Early French/Terminal Native American through Terminal British periods (A.D 1675-1815).

7:00-8:15 PM, February 8, 2018, Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium, 816 State Street (across from the Memorial Union)

Free and open to the public