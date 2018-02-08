Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815

Google Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society presents: Archaeologist Ryan Howell shares the results of recent research into the general history of the village of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and the unique archaeology and artifacts that represent the physical remains of the Early French/Terminal Native American through Terminal British periods (A.D 1675-1815).

7:00-8:15 PM, February 8, 2018, Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium, 816 State Street (across from the Memorial Union)

Free and open to the public

Info
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-264-6494
Google Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology of the Upper Mississippi River Fur Trade: French, Native and British Period Sites at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, ca. 1675-1815 - 2018-02-08 19:00:00