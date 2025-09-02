An Archeologist’s View of the Changing Landscape Talk

Join State Archaeologist Dr. Amy Rosebrough for an archeological tour of how the landscape of Pope Farm Conservancy and southern Wisconsin influenced, and was used by, Indigenous peoples and European settlers, and how it has changed over time. This walking tour will invite visitors to contemplate the impact of the land around them on human history. What resources were available to local communities, and how were they used? How did ice and water determine where and when people came to stay? How did people, in turn, change the landscape around us? This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet at Pope Farm Conservancy in the lower parking lot off Old Sauk Road.

Contact: info@popefarmconservancy.org