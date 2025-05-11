media release: Sundays 12-2PM and Wednesdays 6-8PM at the UW Stock Pavilion

Attend our traditional Archery Practice with other local SCA Members. Gear will be available to borrow, but you are welcome to bring what you have! If you are new and looking for someone to help you start, ask for Jeff, Mira, or Ginevra!

Welcome to the Modern Middle Ages!

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is a living history organization dedicated to the re-creation of the culture of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Members of the SCA work to create a “current Middle Ages” by researching and re-creating the dress, weaponry, armor, jewelry, food, and life styles of the period. The Barony of Jararvellir is the local group of the SCA based in Madison, Wisconsin. We are a part of the region known in the SCA as the Kingdom of Northshield (Generally the Upper Midwest and Mid-Canada).

The Barony hosts armored combat, rapier combat, archery, and thrown weapons, as well as guilds devoted to needle arts, calligraphy and illumination, armor making, dance, fletching, both vocal and instrumental music, brewing and vintning, and many other things. SCA membership is not required to participate in many of these activities. All that’s necessary is your interest.