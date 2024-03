media release: In-Person Summer Day Camp, June 24 – June 28, 9 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taliesin Hillside Drafting Studio, Spring Green, WI

$550 (includes materials and lunch). Ages 10-15

Explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s home and studio while mastering watercolor sketching. Dive into art journaling, observational drawing, and new materials, while enjoying nature walks and insights into Wright’s architectural philosophy.