Are Madison Kids Getting Their Fair Share?

Vel Phillips Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Forum on public school funding, featuring special guests and spotlight on Madison Metropolitan School District. Learn more about how state funding impacts MMSD.

Special guests include:

Dr. Joe Gothard,  Superintendent of Madison Metropolitan School District

Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Dr. Julie Underwood, Dean Emerita of the UW-Madison School of Education

Kids & Family, Politics & Activism
