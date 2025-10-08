Are Madison Kids Getting Their Fair Share?
Vel Phillips Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Forum on public school funding, featuring special guests and spotlight on Madison Metropolitan School District. Learn more about how state funding impacts MMSD.
Special guests include:
Dr. Joe Gothard, Superintendent of Madison Metropolitan School District
Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Dr. Julie Underwood, Dean Emerita of the UW-Madison School of Education
Kids & Family, Politics & Activism