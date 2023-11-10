media release: Are We Delicious? Presents Ghosts

Have you ever experienced the unsettling sensation of the hair on the back of your arm bristling, as if a phantom presence brushed against your skin? Have you ever found yourself trapped in the eerie illusion of glimpsing elusive shapes that vanish before your eyes? Perhaps, just perhaps, those elusive apparitions hold a thread of truth.

In this macabre presentation, we unveil our haunting symphony that delves into the spectral realm of Ghosts and the sinister creatures that slither and creep under the shroud of night…

Presenting our Ghosts Cast:

Lauren Iverson

River Knight

Autumn Maria Reed

Asiah Doyle

Stephanie Albrecht

Anthony Leonard

Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison based professional writer/performers who write, rehearse, and perform an original show in only two weeks! Everyone writes, everyone acts and no one can rest until the final curtain!

Directed by Stacey Garbarski

Stage Managed by Molly Riedemann

Produced by Gina M. Gómez

When: November 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Where: Communication Madison

Tickets: $20.00

Link: arewedelicious.org/delicious- presents