Are We Delicious? Nevertheless She Persisted

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Are We Delicious #resists with Are We Delicious? Nevertheless She Persisted. An all-woman ensemble of Madison writers and performers join to create original plays in just 7 days.

 Ensemble includes: Katie Brotherton, Maria Dahman, Janine Gardner, Lindsey Hoel-Neds, Bree Prehn, Heather Renken, and Peggy Rosin, with a featured piece written by Stacey Garbarski

When: September 14-15-16 and 21-22-23 @ 8 pm

Where: Broom Street Theatre, 1119 Willy St., Madison

Tickets: http://arewedelicious.com/tickets or http://bstonline.org/reserve/

Running time: 90 minutes with intermission

Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison writer/performers who conceive, write, rehearse and perform an original one-hour show in a seven days. Everyone writes, everyone acts, and no one can rest until the final curtain.

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
