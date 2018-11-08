Are We Delicious? Notorious Damsels: The Cinderella Stories

press release: Are We Delicious? explores three different versions of a classic narrative: the English Cinderella, or The Little Glass Slipper, the Slavic Vasilisa the Beautiful, and the Delicious Ensembles’ own Notorious Damsel. Notorious Damsels enables femme voices in this community, utilizing outdated tropes wherein the femme voices are often silenced, and giving a venue to speak to authentic experiences.

With its unique collaborative and creative process, Are We Delicious? is a mad dash to opening night as scripts are written, costumes sewn and lines learned in only 7 days. Packed with wit, wisdom and a lot of performance anxiety, it’s always fresh and a little dangerous, but when it comes together, a wonder to behold.

Writer/Actors: HJ Farr, Bree Prehn, Stacey Garbarski, Erica Hagen, Heather Renken

Directed and designed by Malissa Petterson

Produced by Trevin Gay, Stage Manager: John Siewert

When: November 8, 9, 10 and 15, 16, 17 @ 7:30 pm

Where: Broom Street Theatre, 1119 Willy St., Madison

Reserve Seats: http://arewedelicious.com/ tickets

Buy advance tickets: http://arewedelicious.com/BST

Price: $11

Running time: 75 minutes with intermission

Are We Delicious? is produced by Delicious Creative Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to conduct charitable and educational activities related to collaborative performance art projects which prioritize creativity and empowerment, teamwork and cooperation, self-confidence, and expansion of individual creative potential within a supportive group experience.