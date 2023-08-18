Introducing the long-awaited return of Are We Delicious? to the stage after a hiatus since 2020...

Brace yourselves for a thrilling journey into the world of the outlaws and lawlessness! Our extraordinary cast will ignite the stage with their talent and magnetic presence. Are y'all ready to witness the rise of the Outlaws?

Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison based writer/performers who write, rehearse, and perform an original show in only two weeks! Everyone writes, everyone acts and no one can rest until the final curtain!

Directed by David Pausch

Stage Managed by Molly Riedemann

Costume Designed by Rachel J. Seizer

Performance Dates: August 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, Madison Youth Arts Center - The Sunrise Theater Black Box; all performances will be at 7:00 PM

The AWD? Outlaws! Stacey Garbarski, Matt Reines, Amanda Rodriguez, Bernice Hein, Brandi Brandes, Anthony Leonard, Jessica Kennedy

Tickets: $15