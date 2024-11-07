Are We Dell'arte?
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Delicious Creative
Are We Delicious presents "Are We Dell'arte" in November 2024.
Are We Delicious presents "Are We Dell'arte" in November 2024.
media release: Are We Delicious? Presents: Are We Dell'arte?
When: Nov 7-9, Nov 14-16th. All shows at 8pm, Broom Street Theater
Tickets: $17 pre order. Pay what you can at the door!
Directed by Jeanne Leep
Produced by Stacey Garbarski
Starting with a blank slate, a small ensemble of the very best of Madison’s own writer/performers create a high-energy, engaging show in only 2 weeks! Banishing perfectionism and releasing the abundant creativity that lives in each of us, Are We Delicious? has created over 30 full professional productions since it's 2012 inception, including: comedies, dramas, mysteries, sagas, and musicals. This fall, Delicious will dive into the art, history and design of Commedia dell'arte.