Are We Dell'arte?

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Are We Delicious? Presents: Are We Dell'arte? 

When: Nov 7-9, Nov 14-16th. All shows at 8pm, Broom Street Theater 

Tickets: $17 pre order. Pay what you can at the door! 

Directed by Jeanne Leep

Produced by Stacey Garbarski 

www.arewedelicious.org

Starting with a blank slate, a small ensemble of the very best of Madison’s own writer/performers create a high-energy, engaging show in only 2 weeks! Banishing perfectionism and releasing the abundant creativity that lives in each of us, Are We Delicious? has created over 30 full professional productions since it's 2012 inception, including: comedies, dramas, mysteries, sagas, and musicals. This fall, Delicious will dive into the art, history and design of Commedia dell'arte. 

Info

Theater & Dance
