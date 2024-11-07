× Expand courtesy Delicious Creative Are We Delicious presents "Are We Dell'arte" in November 2024. Are We Delicious presents "Are We Dell'arte" in November 2024.

media release: Are We Delicious? Presents: Are We Dell'arte?

When: Nov 7-9, Nov 14-16th. All shows at 8pm, Broom Street Theater

Tickets: $17 pre order. Pay what you can at the door!

Directed by Jeanne Leep

Produced by Stacey Garbarski

www.arewedelicious.org

Starting with a blank slate, a small ensemble of the very best of Madison’s own writer/performers create a high-energy, engaging show in only 2 weeks! Banishing perfectionism and releasing the abundant creativity that lives in each of us, Are We Delicious? has created over 30 full professional productions since it's 2012 inception, including: comedies, dramas, mysteries, sagas, and musicals. This fall, Delicious will dive into the art, history and design of Commedia dell'arte.