Are We There Yet?
Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center 1409 Theresa Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Free Madison Parks screening: A player (Ice Cube) offers to take the kids of a divorcee (Nia Long) on a road trip. PG, 2005.
press release: Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a FREE Movie from Madison Park. Check out our summer's schedule. The fun begins as the sun sets...see you there!
