Are You Ready for a Wisconsin Adventure?

media release: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, State Street transforms into a road of chance & mystery. Join the Wisconsin Historical Society on D&D co-founder Gary Gygax’s birthday for an epic campaign unraveliing the mystery of one of Wisconsin’s most notable legends. Adventurers who complete the challenge will be rewarded. Meet at the Downtown Information Booth (on State St. next to Ian’s) to begin your adventure.

This event will take adventurers down State Street and the #FlockToState pedestrian mall .

Prizes Provided By

Jewelers on State Street, Rare Steakhouse, Overture Center, 107 State, Little Luxuries, Madison Modern Market, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Anthology, Ian's Pizza, BelAir Cantina, Sencha Tea Bar, Fontana Sports, Art Gecko, Lake City Books, University Book Store , MOKA, Boulders Climbing Gym, Cheba Hut, Madison Children's Museum, Urban Outfitters, Parthenon Gyros, and Madison's Central Business Improvement District.

Register for FREE by July 25 for a special gameplay bonus.