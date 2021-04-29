ONLINE: Are Your Organization’s Long-Term and Permanent Records and Information Future-Proofed?

media release: Join ARMA Madison’s own resident expert on digital preservation, Lori Ashley, as she teams up with ARMA International to discuss the steps you need to take to future-proof your digital information assets.

Are your organization’s long-term and permanent electronic records and information future-proofed? If digital preservation isn’t part of your information governance strategy, the answer is probably no and your digital records are at risk.

Today, most organizations rely on electronically stored information (ESI) to meet many of their business, legal, and regulatory compliance obligations. But digital information is fragile and subject to rapidly changing technology environments. This reality can impair the defensible disposition of temporary records as well as put the accessibility, authenticity, and usability of long-term (>10 years) and permanent electronic records at risk.

Lori Ashley, Industry Market Development Manager from Preservica, will be joined by ARMA International’s Content & Education Director, Ann Snyder, to discuss the following:

Why you need to act now and waiting until the “end” of the information lifecycle to consider preservation may be too late

Why waiting until the “end” of the information lifecycle to consider preservation may be too late

How to get going and build the case for digital preservation in your organization and differentiate between the core functionality of enterprise records and content management (ECRM) and digital preservations systems

See practical examples of electronic records preservation in action and how to integrate the governance of digital preservation services and access activities into existing RIM and IG program

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada)

Registration Cost: Free

Click here to Register