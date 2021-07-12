RSVP for Are Your Weeds Laughing at You?

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Do you ever feel like the weeds in your garden are mocking you? Weeds can be a source of stress for many gardeners. In this class we'll discuss strategies for easily extracting weeds, slowing their growth, and preventing some weeds all together.

Thursday, July 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register by July 12.

$20/$16 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Are Your Weeds Laughing at You? - 2021-07-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Are Your Weeds Laughing at You? - 2021-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Are Your Weeds Laughing at You? - 2021-07-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Are Your Weeds Laughing at You? - 2021-07-12 00:00:00 ical