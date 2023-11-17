Arenacross Championship Round 1

media release: Get ready for high-flying action and adrenaline-fueled excitement as AMA Arenacross kicks off its electrifying season with Round 1 at the iconic Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin! Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend of Arenacross mayhem on November 17th and 18th, 2023.

Watch the AMA Arenacross Pros battle Friday, November 17th – then see up-and-coming Amateurs take to the track Saturday, November 18th.