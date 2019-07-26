Argyle Terquasquicentennial

press release: FRIDAY, JULY 26: Local Tractor Pull at Argyle Legion Park; Antique Tractor & Car Displays at Vacant Old School Lot; Rendezvous-style Encampment; Historic Displays; Music at Good Fellas Tavern - 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 27: 5K Run/1 Mile Walk from Argyle School Parking Lot - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Argyle Fire Department Family Fun Events At Argyle Legion Park - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Historic Argyle Cemetery Walk at Old Argyle Cemetery - 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Historic Argyle LaFollette Presentation at Saxton House - Noon; Historic Play by Ron Daley at Saxton House - 1:00 p.m.; Historic Displays; Rendezvous-style Encampment; Ice Cream Eating Contest at Central 52 - 4:00 p.m.; Music at Kimmie’s Sportz Page & Wine tasting by Hawks Mill Winery - 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Music at Corner Pub & Deli - 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. to Midnight; Argyle Beaver’s Fan Appreciation at Argyle Legion Park - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Fireworks at Dusk (Location to be determined)

SUNDAY, JULY 28: Church Service at Argyle Legion Park - 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; Historic Displays; Argyle’s 175th Celebration Parade at noon; Celebration Picnic & Cake at Argyle Legion Park after Parade (Bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets for concert seating) with 1st Brigade Band concert (Sponsored by Argyle Community Fund), Argyle Fire Department - Duck Pluck, more music by Billy Rocks, Born Unto Trouble (with Special Guest Tristan Waage) and Extreme Sound