7 pm on 5/14 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 5/15-16. $42.

media release: Hailing from Estonia and currently residing in Austin, Texas, Ari Matti Mustonen has a bright future ahead of him. With enough on-stage energy to power a small town and

punchlines to match, Ari has been enthralling audiences around the world for 12 years with stories about life growing up in Eastern Europe. Ari has an effortless charm while

being unafraid to put forward his point of view. He recently returned from a year in Vancouver, Canada, where he worked as a feature act and eventually a headliner for Yuk Yuks and The Comedy Mix. As a highlight of his time, he self-promoted and performed his hour “Imported Goods” at the Rio Theater in Vancouver, selling 350 seats.

Ari is a paid regular at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership, as well as a recurring member of the #1 live podcast in the world, KILL TONY. He has performed many times

internationally, including in Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, and the United States. Ari’s other passion is martial arts, he has become a figure in the local MMA community in Estonia and has commentated numerous international pay per view fights.