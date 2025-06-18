media release:

Ari Smith / Tim Russell

Andrew Fitzpatrick

plus a collaborative trio set

Doors at 6, music at 7.

Ari Smith is a bassist, improviser, and composer spanning genres of jazz, experimental, and contemporary classical music. He graduated from Oberlin College and Conservatory in 2019 with both a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Bass.

Tim Russell is Music Director of the UW Dance Department. He has a vast catalogue of works specifically for choreography, most of which exist live, in collaboration with movement. He holds an MFA in Music Improvisation from Mills College in Oakland, California, where he studied improvisation, electronic music, and composition with the likes of Fred Frith, Roscoe Mitchell, and Zeena Parkins.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a Grammy-nominated member of the indie rock bands Bon Iver and Volcano Choir who has recorded and performed extensively worldwide, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.