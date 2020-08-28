press release: Fresco Opera is pleased to present “Aria Hunt” – an interactive opera experience that will allow you to enjoy beautiful music, while you join in the experience.

Beginning August 28, explore and seek out seven “hidden” locations in the Madison area, in which we have paired up with an operatic aria. Once you find a location, you will listen to an aria, which will be available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Fresco will provide clues to seek out each of the locations. In addition, a story will accompany you on your quest!

You are the opera!

To add to the excitement, we want you to take a “selfie” at each of the locations, to be posted on our social media sites. You will then be eligible for a reward! All locations must be discovered to qualify.

Aria Hunt is the perfect way to end this summer on quite literally a high note! The hunt will run from August 28 through September 27.

Per Person Donation: $8

Buy Tickets at www.frescoopera.com

Singers: Erin Bryan, Melanie Cain, Diana Eiler, Rachel Eve Holmes, Cat Richmond, Emily Triebold, Thomas Weis

Writer & Narrator: Andrew Ravenscroft