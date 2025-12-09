media release: This season’s exhibitions examine how personal, family and cultural histories shape the ways we live and create. This season’s artists translate memory and identity into a variety of visual art forms. Each exhibition invites reflection on resilience, revealing that cultural heritage is continually renewed through art, storytelling and shared experience. Together, these works illuminate how creativity helps to shape belonging across generations and cultures.

Winter Galleries Reception: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 5:30-8:30pm, Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6pm

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Sunday, March 8, 2026:

Gallery I: Entre Memorias y Nepantla, Ariana Gutierrez & Christie Tirado

This exhibition explores identity, migration and cultural memory through painting and printmaking. Gutierrez reflects on biracial existence and Nepantla—a space of in-betweenness—through self-portraiture and material experimentation. Tirado’s relief prints draw from familial histories, revealing how migration and memory shape identity. Together, their work weaves stories of heritage, belonging and self within the Mexican diaspora.