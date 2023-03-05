Ariel Lanyi

press release: Concert: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Masterclass: Saturday, March 4 at 4:00 pm (Free to the public)

In 2021, Ariel won 3rd Prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition. In the same year he was a prize winner in the inaugural Young Classical Artists Trust (London) and Concert Artists Guild (New York) International Auditions.

Concert Program:

Beethoven - Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 2, No. 2

César Franck - Prélude, aria et final, Op. 23

Robert Schumann - Symphonic Études, Op. 13 (1852)

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.