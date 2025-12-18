Arilya
media release: Arilya is a heavy pop band from Green Bay known for blending modern pop sound with the dynamic edge of rock. Led by Sandis standout vocals and supported by a tight, well-crafted band, Arilya delivers a full, engaging live sound built for all audiences.
Their performances draw from a wide range of influences, covering artists such as Tears for Fears, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, and The Beatles, alongside modern favorites like: The Killers, Chappell Roan, and Adele. The band focuses on musicality, strong dynamics, and a show that keeps audiences invested from start to finish.