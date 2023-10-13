$35 ($30 adv.)

media release: Like building a puzzle one piece at a time, A R I Z O N A – Nathan Esquite [guitar], David Labuguen [keys], and Zachary Charles [lead vocals] – assemble captivating musicianship, dynamic lyricism, and overall good vibes to create their enigmatic alternative-pop soundscape. As three unlikely companions from diverse backgrounds who came together - early on in Jersey and later in universities in Boston such as Emerson and Berklee - what they shared in common built a bond of friendship long before the existence of the band. After years of honing their crafts and working across multiple disciplines such as artist development, broadcast, post production, and IT, the three decided to step away from the world together for a summer. In makeshift studios and basements, they would create one final thing - something of their own. Unexpectedly, and shortly thereafter, songs like “I Was Wrong” soon drew millions of multi-platform streams as well as a fervent online following. Their debut album GALLERY proved among 2017’s biggest global releases, notably yielding the RIAA gold certified “Oceans Away”. In 2019, they served up ASYLUM highlighted by fan favorites such as “Freaking Out” and “Nostalgic.” They featured on Avicii’s “Hold The Line” from the posthumous TIM and teamed up with Matoma for the 2022 single “Heart So Big.” A R I Z O N A have spent much of past years on the road, including festival sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, and more, supporting Panic! At The Disco on two arena tours, and a sold-out series of increasingly larger headline tours - the first of which completely sold-out three months in advance. There isn’t a part of the expansive studio or live show process that they don’t have a hand in. From creating custom cables and audio racks, touring with a crew made up entirely of old friends on the road, or spending months locked away producing and mixing, there’s a consistent care given to detail and community in all they do. After posting up over 1 billion streams and earning critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, Paper, Consequence, and more, the group present their most expansive and engaging statement yet with their self-titled third full-length LP and debut for Fueled By Ramen, A R I Z O N A, out now.