media release: ARLEN is a keen group of three of the Midwest’s finest Americana singer-songwriters – Kyle Shelstad (Barbaro), Lee Henke (The Last Revel), and Soren Staff (Them Coulee Boys). The trio blossomed during a chilly February weekend last winter. The three longtime songwriting friends met at a studio in Minneapolis to see what would happen if they tried creating music together. The chemistry was immediate, the vulnerable early stages of song-crafting were easy, and the new group found enjoyment in the freedom to express themselves in an environment where no idea was a bad idea. As one would expect, the vocals are strong, the harmonies close-knit and the songwriting poignant.