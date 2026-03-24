ARMA-Madison

media release: Session Title: From Influence to Implementation: Achieving Executive Buy-In to Advance Your IG Program

Session Description: Building a successful information governance program requires more than policies and technology—it demands the ability to secure executive support. This session explores how to effectively influence leadership and align them with the vision for a mature and efficient governance framework. By focusing on communication strategies, practical approaches, and actionable insights, attendees will learn how to bridge the gap between technical needs and organizational priorities. Participants will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to position information governance as a strategic asset that drives business value. Through a mix of discussion, interactive exercises, and real-world examples, this session equips attendees with the tools to navigate organizational dynamics and gain critical buy-in from the top. Key Takeaways 1) How to articulate the value of information governance to resonate with executive priorities. 2) The Importance of relationship building (Building Trust) 3) Methods for aligning executive buy-in with the overall maturity of an IG program Teaching approach Instructional techniques mixed with interactive questions to the audience By attending this session, participants will gain actionable strategies to strengthen their influence, improve program outcomes, and take their information governance efforts to the next level.

Bio: Jason Stearns is an information governance leader, consultant, and technology strategist with more than 25 years of experience designing and implementing records management, privacy, and governance programs across highly regulated industries. He has held senior roles at major financial institutions and now advises organizations on modernizing governance through operational models, data alignment, and technology enablement.

Jason is a former President and Chair of ARMA International and currently leads key standards development initiatives, including ongoing updates to the Information Governance Implementation Model (IGIM). He is a frequent speaker on advancing governance from policy to execution, with a focus on measurable outcomes, defensibility, and business value.