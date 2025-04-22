media release: What metrics are you using to communicate progress or escalate risk to executives? Are your metrics impactful? If you’re reporting on metrics such as the number of meetings held, the number of boxes reviewed, etc., you’re measuring activities when you could be measuring results. Attend this session to learn how to develop meaningful metrics for your IG Program in language that speaks to executives (Hint: $$).

Teresa Drabenstadt helps clients to advance their information governance programs, often starting with a Maturity Assessment and providing guidance along the journey. In her prior employment, she led the ARMA Cobalt Award-winning Information Governance Program for a multi-line insurance company in Madison, WI. Teresa has 20+ years of business leadership experience in IT, Compliance, Privacy, and Internal Audit. She has led many large-scale transformational projects using a collaborative approach, resulting in increased efficiency, improved controls, and decreased long-term costs.

This program is approved for 1 IGP CEU in the Risk Management category.

Tickets

$0 Member of the ARMA Madison Chapter

$0 ARMA International or Other ARMA Chapter Member

$0 Non-Member Registration

$0 Student Registration