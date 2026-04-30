ARMA-Madison

media release: Session Title: Women in IG Leadership: Leveraging Skills for Advancement

Session Description: Women face obstacles (e.g. gender bias, negative beliefs, work-life balance) that do not confront our male counterparts. Learn how to leverage your technical and leadership skills to overcome these and other roadblocks to achieve your full career potential and, in so doing, help your organization achieve its information governance goals in an environment that promotes inclusivity to solve problems and make decisions.

Agenda

11:45 AM to 12 PM - Networking

12 to 1 PM - Presentation

Teresa Drabenstadt

Principal Consultant, Cohasset Associates

Bio: Teresa Drabenstadt, MBA/IGP/PMP, is a Principal Consultant with Cohasset Associates. Teresa helps clients to advance their information governance programs, often starting with a Maturity Assessment and providing guidance along the journey, as needed. Teresa has 20+ years of business leadership experience in Information Technology, Compliance, Privacy and Internal Audit. She has led many large-scale transformational projects using a collaborative approach, resulting in increased efficiency, improved controls and decreased long-term costs. She brings this same approach to her consulting engagements, helping clients to assess their information management maturity and develop a practical roadmap to enhance their IG program.